The Hublot Big Bang MP-11 is a new Timekeeping Wonder

Looking like it was born out of the darkness and designed for Darth Vader himself, this mesmerizing watch will get you excited in more ways than one. I’m one of those people who love everything in black, that’s why I totally love this blacked-out version, but there’s also a transparent pure sapphire version that’s equally stunning, and it might be even more appealing to some of you.

But first, let’s take a closer look at this watch. The new Hublot Big Bang MP-11 is unique in its movement, materials, and machining, with 7 series-coupled barrels, that were actually inspired by a race engine, providing an astonishing power reserve of 2 weeks. Are you paying attention now?

This “engine” is coupled to the hour and minute display through a special helical worm gear, that takes the power from the horizontally oriented barrels to the vertically oriented mechanism. The balance wheel is located on the dial side, to get a visual symmetry with the helical gearing, while a motor-race inspired electric Torx stylus is there to help you wind this beauty. You could also do that by hand.

As we’ve said before, there two versions available, the striking black version before you or the crystal clear, pure sapphire beauty that you could see in the gallery below. But the all-black MP-11 is a little bit more special, since it brings 3D Carbon to the watchmaking world for the very first time.

This version comes with a polymer matrix reinforced by a 3D weave, that’s supported by a complex architecture, offering this watch unique facets and reflections on its case. A machined sapphire crystal with convexity that flows over the barrels adds to the incredible look of this timepiece, while I can’t help but listen to Darth Vader’s menacing voice in my head. Are you hearing it as well?