Louis Vuitton Introduces Ribbon Dance by Andre Fu

Louis Vuitton’s stylish Objets Nomades collection is still on display at the iconic Pedder Building in Hong Kong, in a unique setting imagined by prolific Hong Kong architect and designer Andre Fu. But what’s even more interesting is that a completely new Objet Nomade has been unveiled here, a wonderful piece called Ribbon Dance. that was also designed by Andre Fu.

Showing off seductive lines and wonderful curves, this piece seems to blend the architect’s style with the renowned sense of beauty that exudes from any Louis Vuitton product. The Objets Nomades collection is now six years old, keeping alive the Maison’s long tradition of beautifully crafted travel objects.

Some of the world’s most talented designers have imagined unique, travel-inspired Objets ever since, that have been brought to life by Louis Vuitton. Each Objet expresses the designer’s ideals, a love of the beauty of fine materials, fine craftsmanship, incredible attention to details, and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead.

The Objets Nomades products take inspiration from Louis Vuitton’s Special Orders and represent a tribute to some of the most iconic pieces and signatures of the French brand. From the new Ribbon Dance, to elegant living room furniture covered in a special Nomade leather, this collection is all you’ve ever wanted, and then some.