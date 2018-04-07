Mix It Up At The Spectacular Grand Hyatt Taipei

Found at the center of Taipei’s bustling Xinyi District, right next to the imposing Taipei 101 tower, Grand Hyatt Taipei looks like the ideal place to mix business with pleasure. Some of you may already know that Taipei is considered by many people Asia’s most laid-back capital city, and a wonderful array of restaurants, shopping and entertainment spots will make travelers feel overwhelmed and excited to be here.

The 5-star Grand Hyatt Taipei hotel offers guests a choice between 850 spacious rooms and suites, each of them tastefully decorated and boasting a cool blend of eastern and western touches. All rooms are fully prepared to meet the requirements of modern business travelers, thanks to triple-line telephones, complimentary Wi-Fi, satellite channels and many other goodies.

It’s safe to assume that any day in Taipei will be pretty busy; there are many things to do, see or visit here, and that’s just part of Taipei’s unique charm. Following a busy day in town, guests are welcomed to retreat to the hotel’s Oasis Spa, where they could indulge themselves in a luxurious level of services.

The temperature-controlled outdoor swimming pool and a cocktail sound like a marvelous combination, one that I’d love to enjoy at the end of the day. But speaking of enjoyment, there are 9 restaurants and bars available at Grand Hyatt Taipei, where local and international cuisine are all set to delight anyone willing to be a bit more adventurous. How about it?