The Mulberry Seaton Bag Brings Back British Elegance

Mulberry has gone through quite a lot of changes in these last couple of years, but it seems that the British lifestyle brand is finally getting its groove back under the direction of Johnny Coca, former Céline accessories director. Mulberry’s recent Fall 2018 collection was met with nothing but positive reviews, reminding us of the brand’s classics and bringing back the wonderful British elegance.

The Fall 2018 lineup includes the Mulberry Seaton, a brand new bag boasting a bold design, defined by sleek lines and a chic, streamlined silhouette. There are two sizes of this beauty available, with an equestrian-inspired detail, ample colors and several patterns ready to satisfy all tastes and preferences. What do you think about it?

This bag puts out a quintessential British vibe, looking like a classic, but feeling all-new; it’s refined and elegant, without being too formal, and it’s also extremely practical, since it can easily carry all your essentials. The larger size is pretty large, but even the mini version is very spacious and it be just right for work, or for a quick stroll around town.

With prices ranging between $1,150 and $1,950, you will get a beautiful and practical daily companion, that’s even fit for royalty. Kate Middleton was already spotted wearing this handbag and that says a lot. You might not be recognized on the streets, but this bag seems like the ideal way to make sure people will look your way.