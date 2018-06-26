The Hermès 2002 Bag Will Empty Your Wallet

Hermès is one of those fashion brands that doesn’t reinvent itself too often. The French maison has numerous all-time classics in its line-up and they’re all extremely sought-after, that’s why Hermès is not really focusing on brand new releases. Novelty is usually just an added bonus, in the form of a refreshed look for one of their iconic styles, but these days the high-end French label has surprised us all by taking the wraps off an all-new handbag.

The Hermès 2002 Bag was first seen on the runway and unveiled together with the Resort 2018 collection. We’re talking about a boxy flap shoulder bag with a leather strap and signature hardware. Smaller than the Constance model, a bit abstract and with rounded edges, this thing might just be an ideal mix between practicality and fashion sense.

The bag’s elegant body features a double-gusset exterior that’s also reflected on the inside with two large main compartments, separated by a center partition. A bag-width zipper pocket and a full-size slide pocket will make this handbag a useful companion no matter where you go, something that all fashionistas would appreciate right now.

Hermès went ahead and added an adjustable strap to this beauty, that will be long enough to be worn cross-body. The Hermès 2002 bag comes in two sizes, with the smaller bag being available in three colors, while the larger comes in two. The Evercolor calfskin bags cost between $9,200 or $10,200 – not exactly what we would call affordable, but you might know that Hermès bags are also good investments.