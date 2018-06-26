Saint Nicolas Leaves Old Legends Behind

We’ve all heard the story of Saint Nic; that heart-warming tale that may or may not have inspired modern-day Santa Claus – probably not, since today it’s all about expensive presents instead of good old family values. Personal opinions aside, it’s safe to assume that the wonderful vessel before you would inspire anyone to take a load off and forget all about working hours for a while – yes, even if you’re Santa Claus.

The acclaimed German shipyard Lürssen worked alongside Espen Øino to design this majestic superyacht that’s actually called Saint Nicolas – a luxurious 70-meter vessel that boasts six spacious decks and a graceful silhouette, complemented by many special features. The yacht’s welcoming interior was imagined by Francois Zuretti, and it’s cozy and inviting in cool weather and relaxing and breezy when you’re in warmer waters.

Priced at a cool €55,000,000 through Fraser, Saint Nicolas is an impeccable yacht, in a pristine state and ready to cruise. For that kind of money, you may experience an on-board plunge pool and various entertainment spaces and dining areas, including a formal dining space for 12 on the main deck. The exterior dining spaces are beautifully complemented by stunning views.

Up to twelve guests can be accommodated on board, across six double staterooms, while the expansive master bedroom features sumptuous materials, a separate study, and a private owner’s salon. Also noteworthy, an elevator runs from tank deck to pool deck, allowing passengers easy access to the 8-meter limo tender, a sports tender, and an otherwise extensive water toys collection. Let’s play.

[superyachttimes]