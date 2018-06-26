Conquer the Road with The Mercedes-Benz Style Endurance Bike

Some of you might remember that Mercedes-AMG teamed up with German bicycle manufacturer Rotwild around three years ago, to design the wonderful Rotwild GT S mountain bike. In the meantime, they’ve also worked together on the AMG R.S2 road bike, but these days the German automaker has collaborated with a different company to unveil yet another interesting road bike.

The Mercedes-Benz Style Endurance Bike benefits from the expertise of Canada’s Argon 18 and it’s scheduled to be released this fall, at an undisclosed price – yet. The wonderful bicycle before you features an Argon 18 full carbon fiber frame and a specially-designed fork that’s optimized for vibration absorption and control.

Available in six frame sizes and in two build packages, this bike also features a gorgeous silver and black-gradient paint job, inspired by the usual color scheme of Mercedes-Benz cars. One of the aforementioned packages includes Shimano Ultegra Di2 electronic shifting and FSA carbon fiber wheels, while the other option will deliver regular “analog’ Ultegra along with FSA alloy rims.

This sportive road bike will help you go pretty fast, but it also comes with hydraulic disc brakes, and it was designed to be comfortable and softer-riding. If you already have a Mercedes car in your driveway, this bike would represent a perfect match; and don’t forget that riding your Mercedes-Benz bike around town will help you stay in shape.