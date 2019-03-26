The Hawk 38 is Sunseeker’s Brand New High-Performance Day Boat

Sunseeker has recently announced their newest boat, the Hawk 38, one which promises to deliver top performance and high speed thrills in a wonderful package. Created in collaboration with Fabio Buzzi Design, this stunning day boat features a structural foam hull which minimizes vibration and the transmission of noise, making it ‘anti-dive’.

The designers of this sleek vessel assure that comfort and safety is maintained even at high speeds, with inflatable Hypalon 866 STAB tubes coming as standard to add fendering for easy boarding and stability at anchor.

The Hawk 38 comes with a sunbathing pad with fixed headrests and U shaped seats in the aft, around a stowable table. There’s also an integrated double-curvature ventilated glass screen that comes with a black carbon fiber hard top and side screens for best possible wind protection during the ride on the waves.

Sunseeker’s newest day boat is equipped with high end twin Mercury 400R outboard motors that will propel the boat to an incredible max speed of 62 knots. The throttles are Mercury Racing Digital Zero Effort, and the hull was built to take advantage of these superior engines and technology, while also allowing low cost maintenance for the owners.

As standard, the boat features four FB Design racing seats with shock absorbing technology, a 120 mm stroke and electro-hydraulic actuators. The stern comes with a triple bench seat, with two drawer fridges underneath for when breaks are needed. An interesting little boat, right?