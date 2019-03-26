The New Porsche Cayenne Coupe Aspires to Be The King of SUVs

The first Porsche Cayenne was probably the first sporty SUV ever produced, but with the all-new Cayenne Coupe, Porsche wants to beat BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz with what may be the best SUV coupe we’ve ever seen.

The gorgeous transformation from Cayenne to a Cayenne Coupe include with a lower angled windshield, an arched roof and lower tail and pushed out rear doors and fenders, all the while keeping the sporty front side of the regular Cayenne as it was.

The visual effect is impressive, as newest Porsche member looks a lot more like the 911’s, borrowing their rich heritage and making it look like the sportiest SUV on the market right now.

The interior is as wide and spacious as the regular Cayenne. To get all this space, Porsche had to use some tricks to blend the car’s sporty silhouette with a spacious cockpit. The rear seats are fixed and a little lower than the laterally movable seats of its older brother. They have also used some cosmetic tricks to make the car not look as big as the rest of the SUVs on the road.

The standard version of the Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes equipped with a 340 hp 3.0 liter V6, able to push the car up to 243 kph. The Turbo Coupe version has a 550 hp 4.0 liter V8 under the hood, making the car sprint from 0 to 100 kph in only 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 286 kph.

The Porsche Cayenne Coupe will start hitting the European roads as early as mid May this year, while in the US, they’ll get around mid October. The price tags will rise as high as $75,300 for the standard model and $130,100 for the Turbo model.