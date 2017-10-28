The Harrison San Francisco unveils Signature Collection Penthouses

Proudly sitting in the heart of San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood, The Harrison could be your future home – a marvelous 49-story residential building, designed by Ken Fulk, that has just unveiled the Signature Collection Penthouses.

Covering the top six floors of the building, this collection of 17 stunning half floor and corner penthouses sits 500 feet above the rest of the world, offering a combination of luxury, elegance and mesmerizing views.

The mouth watering two- and three-bedroom penthouses feature diagonal-planed Siberian oak floors, herringbone-tile bathroom floors, and polished white-slab Carrara marble countertops. They also come with modern kitchens, equipped with Sub-Zero and Bertazzoni appliances but the future owners of these penthouses will surely appreciate the open-air balconies even more, allowing them to enjoy marvelous city views.

The building currently features two open-concept, fully furnished penthouses, which incorporate Louis Vuitton graffiti trunks designed by Marc Jacobs, a vintage Triumph motorcycle, art pieces inspired by artist Jean Michel Basquiat, and Baobab candles. Sure, potential customers are encouraged to personalize their homes in any way they see fit, although I can’t say that the gallery below disappoints.

With spa-like baths, sumptuous bedrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows, getting your well-deserved relaxation at home seems quite an easy task. Future residents will also get to enjoy a 49th-floor penthouse lounge and speakeasy. as well as a private dining room, a swimming pool, and a fitness center.

If you’re willing to pay somewhere between $3 million and $8.8 million, going home will be a dream – an expensive one.