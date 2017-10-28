Urban Jürgensen ‘The Alfred’ Watch Aims To Please Everyone

Independent Swiss watchmaker Urban Jürgensen is well known for its handmade watches with a distinctive classical styling. The brand’s new Alfred watch keeps in line with this timeless look, while boasting the in-house P4 calibre within a superb steel case. Constructed by Jean-Francois Mojon of Chronode, the P4 movement is a hand-wound calibre that’s actually available in several verions.

Hand-wound and backed up by the 72-hours worth of power reserve, this superb watch was named after Jacques Alfred Jürgensen, the last member of the Danish family to run the brand. I have to admit, I was first thinking about that always elegant, honest and all-around classy butler that made Bruce Wayne so happy.

The hands are signature Urban Jürgensen style, hand-made of blued steel to add a touch of color to a simple, yet totally elegant dial. Set to be sold exclusively on the brand’s website, this exquisite watch shows off a 42 mm case, with a narrow bezel and display back, as well as a grained silver dial, that’s frosted by hand.

The cost of such a classic beauty stands at €14,300 or about $16,600 – a bit more than a new small vehicle, but totally worth it. Now, what do you think about it?