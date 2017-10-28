Roja Dove Helps Create The Macallan Edition No. 3

A fresh limited edition The Macallan whiskey benefits from a unique aromatic take on whiskeys to reveal the complexities of its single malt character. The Macallan Edition No. 3 has been created with the help of master perfumer and famed historian Roja Dove, thus continuing the diverse story of The Macallan’s oak casks and the brand’s obsession with wood.

One of the world’s most respected Master Perfumers, Roja Dove provided his remarkable sensory experience to this exquisite limited edition project. Designed to unlock the intricate workings of the whiskey-making process, Edition No.3 exposes the detail of its creation and showcases the absolute skill of the Master Whisky Maker.

The Macallan Edition No.3. will overwhelm you with whiffs of vanilla, oak, bourbon, floral notes, green apple and fruit cake, with its palate being ingrained with more fruit cake, apricot, pear, and green apple notes. Edition No.3. lays more emphasis on aroma, the essence of scotch whiskey, and the best thing is that there will be 250,000 bottles ready to enjoyed – at $95 each.

With an ABV of 48.3%, Edition No.3 is an intimate sensory journey of flavor that challenges our senses and reflects the artistic genius behind this collaboration. Getting your hands on one of these bottles will require little to no effort on your part so.. why pass up the opportunity?