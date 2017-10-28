The new Sarp 85 Yacht Could Tackle Anything

The world of highly efficient hybrid-powered superyachts has a new player, and that’s the impressive Sarp 85 before you. Turkish shipyard Sarp Yachts is actually planning to introduce its own hybrid series in the near future, that will also include 105- and 125-foot vessels, besides the Sarp 85, but let’s just focus on this sleek vessel for now.

Designed by the brilliant people at Red Yacht Design, the 85-footer looks like a luxurious home on water, with a high-end saloon, floor-to-ceiling windows, twin matching lounges in the aft cockpit and many other goodies on board.

The bridge deck was perfectly optimized to allow passengers to socialize, with matching lounges, a cozy bar with stools, and a lovely helm station area. Up front, you will find even more lounges as well as a Jacuzzi – a rare treat for a vessel of its size.

In terms of performance, this vessel is powered by twin 1,250 hp diesel engines and it could reach a top speed of 24 knots, also thanks to the Van Oossanen–designed fast-displacement hull. At a decent cruising speed of 12 knots, the Sarp 85 has an impressive range of 800 nautical miles.

If the owners of this beauty want a little bit of silence, two 70-kW electric motors will gladly grant their wish, as the vessel gently cuts through the waves and they could hear it all. Accommodations aboard this yacht include four staterooms on the lower deck, with the full-beam master and a lovely en-suite located amidships, where the yacht is widest.

Also worth mentioning is the full-beam VIP up front, while the crew quarters will be located at the bow, with accommodation for four. According to Sarp officials, this highly efficient all-composite yacht will set sail no earlier than 2019. This dream is well worth the wait, although we have no further information regarding acquisition costs.