The Girard-Perregaux Quasar Watch Is a Visual Treat

If you love sapphire watches just as much as we do, here’s a new timekeeping wonder from Girard-Perregaux: the eye catching Quasar watch.

Boasting a 45 mm case that’s entirely made of sapphire glass, this see-through timepiece allows you to get a closer look at the incredible skeletonized movement, a complex, self-winding caliber called GP09400-1035, that’s made of exactly 260 components, operating at 21,600 vph (3Hz) and featuring a power reserve of 60 hours.

Despite the fact that this watch is rather tall and bulky, the sapphire glass case and the ultra light materials used for the movement add a sense of weightlessness to the piece. Its stunning case has been machined from a single disc of sapphire in nearly 200 hours and unsurprisingly, the dial is also covered with sapphire crystal, treated with an anti-reflective coating.

If you turn the watch around, the display caseback is also sapphire, even though it’s not coated, but it blends in with the rest of the case beautifully. The Girard-Perregaux Quasar watch is also water resistant to 30 meters but we’re pretty sure no one would dare to take this piece underwater.

The dial is equally stunning, with the hours and minutes displayed by skeletonized, white- gold “Dauphine” type hands, that were also filled with luminous material. But your eyes will be probably lured by the superb tourbillon at six o’clock, which indicates the seconds. The tourbillon weights in at just 0.250 grams and it was made from 80 tiny components.

The brand’s signature three bridges design, together with the skeletonized innards, seem to allow the tourbillon to breathe, while the gorgeous sapphire case of this watch invites everyone to enjoy this visual spectacle. Girard-Perregaux has explored a central theme for its watches this year: Earth to Sky, and this beautiful thing seems to go beyond the sky and well into outer space for inspiration.

But let’s get back with our feet on the ground: the Girard-Perregaux Quasar watch could be yours for $194,000. It’s an out-of-this-world price too, right?