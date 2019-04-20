Moët Impérial Celebrates Its 150th Anniversary With a Limited Edition

For over 270 years the renowned French winemaker Moët & Chandon has been sharing the magic of champagne all over the world. The company’s signature brut champagne was launched over a century later, when the iconic Moët Impérial was released back in 1869.

Born as a brut non-vintage champagne which paid tribute to the long relationship between Napoléon Bonaparte and Jean-Remy Moët, grandson of the company’s founder, the Moët Impérial quickly gained attention of the world’s most discerning people, from royalty to politicians, and it was a massive hit as tastes began to shift from sweet to brut champagne.

This year the Moët Impérial celebrates its 150th anniversary and the French Maison decided to celebrate it in style, releasing a limited-edition bottle, marked with a badge of honor – the “I” from “Imperial” – to honor the fruitful 150-year history of this exceptional champagne.

Over the years, the Moët Impérial became a global icon, the brut champagne everyone would enjoy at some of the world’s biggest and fanciest events. It even rose onto the podiums of the sporting world, adding a touch of prestige to the global stage where victories are always celebrated with a spray.

The limited-edition Moët Impérial 150th anniversary bottle boasts a redesigned logo which turns the “I” of “Imperial” into a new status symbol for this emblematic champagne. The special Impérial is created from more than 100 different wines, specially selected to enhance its maturity, complexity and assemblage.