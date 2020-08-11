The Five Most Luxurious Casino Cruises

Embarking on a luxury cruise around the world gives you the opportunity to explore life on the open seas and encounter new horizons, while stopping over in distant and exotic lands. If you take a trip on one of the most luxurious cruise ships in the world, you may not even want to go ashore.

The greatest liners host a variety of entertainment options, including numerous restaurants, dance clubs, live music performances, comedy acts and on board gaming spots. If you want to enjoy playing exciting casino games while traveling across the oceans, consider taking a well-deserved break on one of the following luxurious cruise ships.

Crystal Serenity

For a luxury cruise with the intimate feel of a private yacht, sail away on the Crystal Serenity. She features a classy and sophisticated casino where you can play games like blackjack and poker or try your hand at numerous slot machines. You also have access to 24/7 suite dining, as well as complimentary spirits, fine wines, and champagne. And if you want to relax in your suite but are still in the mood for playing casome sino games, you could always visit an online platform like Casumo casino.

A recommended cruise on the Crystal Serenity is the Hong Kong to Tokyo route. You will see the spectacular Taroko Gorge in Hualien, the coral reefs of Ishigaki, and Japan’s most incredible natural wonder, Mount Fuji. You will also be able to enjoy an overnight stay in lively Tokyo.

Seabourn Ovation

Seabourn Cruise Line’s luxury cruise ship, the Seabourn Ovation, is one of Europe’s newest ultra-luxury liners. The vessel was designed by one of the world’s leading interior designers, Adam Tihany. And world-renowned Michelin-star chef Thomas Keller created the ship’s restaurant menu. You will find more than 1,600 artworks by prominent artists onboard, too.

The Seabourn Ovation first set sail in 2018, and she spent her first season in Europe. There are 300 luxurious suites with balconies. And on deck five, you will find the Seabourn casino, where you can play slot machines or pit your skills against professional dealers at poker or blackjack tables.

Regent Seven Seas Explorer

The first word that anyone who goes on board the Regent Seven Seas Explorer says is, “Wow!” The luxury cruise ship boasts 375 suites. And the largest suite on the vessel contains over 3,000 square feet of space, three walk-in closets, two balconies, and even a private solarium!

The Explorer is also renowned for including a hyper-luxury spa run by Arizona’s Canyon Ranch, which is where all the celebrities go to detox. As you cruise through routes like Africa, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and South America, you can get a taste of excitement at the ship’s elegant casino that is bustling with a wide variety of games, including roulette, poker, and craps.

RMS Queen Mary II

There are plenty of luxurious cruise ships, but only one has been officially-named by Queen Elizabeth II. This ship screams luxury, and if you want to experience the highest-end of that luxuriousness, you can stay in the most expensive cabin onboard. For a round-the-world trip, the cabin will cost you around $183,000. Do not be dissuaded by the term “cabin.” This one consists of two floors, with his and her bathrooms, a deck, and even a private gym.

Even if you cannot afford that cabin, the rest of the ship is still incredibly elegant. The Queen Mary II features a full-scale planetarium and one of the largest wine cellars to be found on board a cruiser. It is also the only ship with kennels for dogs and cats. As for the casino, it oozes sheer luxury. You will need to wear formal attire before you can enter to play exciting games like roulette and three-card poker.

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas

Whether you are a first-time casino visitor or an experienced high-roller, you will not be disappointed by the Casino Royale, which is on every one of Royal Caribbean’s cruise ships. No other luxury cruise provides the same amount of gambling entertainment. In addition to popular games like roulette and craps, Casino Royale provides poker and blackjack tournaments, a host of video poker machines, special Club Royale events, and much more. Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas has a lot more besides casino games, though.

Firstly, she is the second-largest passenger ship in the world, and, at 1,188.1 feet, she holds the record for being the longest. Harmony of the Seas also features two surfing simulators, an incredible 10-story-high tunnel-slide for the daring, and even an actual real-life tree-lined Central Park! The liner sails to destinations like Jamaica, the Bahamas, and Puerto Rico. For a harmonious and luxurious cruise with the best casino entertainment, you need look no further than Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas.