The Exclusive Aston Martin Rapide AMR Hits The Market

Yes, this Aston Martin is very exclusive, since it’s going to be produced in a limited run of just 210 cars, but it offers much more than exclusivity. Based on the concept unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Aston Martin Rapide AMR was inspired by the racing pedigree of the British supercar maker.

That’s why it comes with the company’s powerful 6.0-liter V12 engine, which means 603 PS and 630 Nm of torque on tap. In theory, this should be enough to reach a top speed of 205 mph and a 0 to 60 mph time of just 4.2 seconds. The exclusive AMR version of the Rapide also sits on 21″ alloys, complemented by Michelin Super Sport tires, behind which you could see a set of carbon ceramic brakes.

The Rapide AMR also sits 10 mm lower than the Aston Martin Rapide S thanks to a set of three stage adaptive dampers that will also improve the car’s maneuverability.

Three different design schemes will be available, called Standard, Silhouette, and Signature, each of them with its own color scheme and options. But they will all show off a large front grille with circular daytime running lights, as well as redesigned splitters, side sills, and many other goodies – for me, it’s the bonnet and its large ventilation inserts that get me very excited.

On the inside, the Aston Martin AMR will keep in line with the exterior color choice, which means AMR Lime or Galena Silver welting and stitching. A carbon fiber center console and Alcantara seats with AMR logos are also part of the design, as is the optional One-77 style steering wheel.

If you want something even more special, the brilliant team from Q by Aston Martin will gladly personalize this vehicle even further. Do you have $240,000 laying around?