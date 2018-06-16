This Charming Notting Hill Home Will Set You Back $20M

Found in West London, Notting Hill is easily one of the world’s most charming neighborhoods, but few of us knew it ever existed before Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts shared their endearing love story there. We all remember the movie, right? Well, I’m not sure how much you paid to see the storied Hollywood production, but you could actually move in one of the most amazing Notting Hill homes if you’re willing to spend £14.95 million ($19.85 million).

Back in the 20th century, this luxurious Notting Hill home was a trendy Victorian-era pub called The Lonsdale, that was once the favorite neighborhood spot of the fifth Earl of Lonsdale. It has been transformed into an elegant five-bedroom family house ever since, with bespoke finishes and amenities included, and fine examples of exquisite craftsmanship.

Spacious and comfortable, the Mayfair-quality property before you displays a tasteful color palette, with radiant finishes and various modern art pieces throughout the home. This magical home covers 6,225 square feet over five levels, boasting five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and surprisingly four reception rooms.

The future owners of this spectacular Notting Hill home will also get to enjoy, private parking, an indoor elevator, and a basement wellness center with a small swimming pool and sauna, a gym, as well as a media room. There are also 1,249 square feet of outside space, including a garden, a small terrace on the first floor, and a roof terrace that will most probably offer stunning views and the opportunity to relax like nowhere else. What do you think?