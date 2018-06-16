An Ultra Rare Treat: The Macallan 72 Years Old in Lalique

The Macallan has just unveiled the oldest whiskey they’ve ever produced, an exceptionally rate offering called The Macallan 72 Years Old in Lalique. Released in a very limited run, this one-of-a-kind whisky was inspired by the new Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience and aims to remind us all about the rich history behind the brand’s name.

Presented in a unique crystal decanter from Lalique and a stunning presentation case, with a curved wooden roof over the decanter, The Macallan 72 Years Old in Lalique is the kind of gift every whisky aficionado or collector dreams about. The case was handcrafted from premium materials and sustainably sourced timbers and it bears the mark and approval of NEJ Stevenson.

Distilled back in the 1940s, this rare treat has matured beautifully since the Second World War. It has a lovely golden amber color and it smells like a delicate peat that leads to a soft, aged oak smoke. Citrus lemons and green apples shortly follow, with a background of vanilla pods and raisins leading to a taste we’re all daydreaming about.

If you’re interested in The Macallan 72 Years Old in Lalique, you should know that only 600 individually numbered decanters will be sold worldwide, starting this August. It’s same to assume this is not a matter of money, that’s why the $60,000/bottle won’t scare you off.