The new Macallan Distillery is $250 Million of Pure Awesomeness

One of the world’s most prestigious whisky distillers, The Macallan, has just announced the opening of its new state-of-the-art distillery from Scotland, a space-age structure found on the brand’s Easter Elchies estate, where The Macallan has been producing their legendary single malt Scotch whisky for the past 200 years.

The new Macallan distillery is actually just 400m away from the company’s existing distillery. It was designed by the acclaimed London-based architects Rogers Stick Harbour + Partners and it’s powered by 95% renewable energy, blending traditional whiskey heritage with innovative techniques and vision. It’s the perfect marriage between the company’s past, present, and future, in a unique statement of architecture and whiskey making.

After a six-year construction process and $250 million invested in this project, this architectural marvel represents the unique beauty of the brand’s birthplace and teases us with its whiskey-making roots. The new distillery was specially designed to minimize the visual impact on the gorgeous Speyside landscape, but it will surely make a big impact on whisky aficionados.

The distillery might be a contemporary architecture gem, but The Macallan’s single malt will be produced the same way as it has been for a long time, using the same water and raw materials, and old practices, processes and standards that create the unique flavour and character of this famous whisky. That’s just the way we like it, right?