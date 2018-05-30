Bird Of Prey – BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento

Are you ready for a serious dose of style and performance coming straight from Germany? Actually, the BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento debuted at the 2018 Concorso D’Eleganza at Villa d’Este, and that’s next to Lake Como, Italy, but this German-made bike managed to get everyone’s attention there, while challenging every design rule we’ve been accustomed to.

One of the most interesting features of this bike is the way its innovative luggage system was envisioned. It offers enthusiasts the best of two worlds, blending functionality and coolness, and it comes with a super lightweight case that features two side compartments, clips on and even extends the seating area for a second passenger. You’re ready to go!

Fashionable and performance-oriented, this concept looks bold and powerful. Its striking style is beautifully complemented by the floating panels and windscreen, that also help create a controlled air stream and probably contribute to the impressive numbers of this bike.

The bright orange branding and the electric blue spring, not to mention the matte seat, chrome body and intricately milled aluminum central tank cover, make this motorcycle even more appealing. The iconic BMW headlights are also present on Concept 9cento, keeping in line with adventure and touring enthusiasts alike. Will this thing enter production an time soon? Hopefully we will get an answer pretty soon.