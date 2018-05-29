Feast Your Eyes on the Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII

The Bushukan fruit or Buddha’s Hand represents pure contentment and joy in Chinese culture, and this ravishing vehicle adopts the spirit of the fruit and also its attractive pale yellow color. That’s why it was also dubbed as the Bushukan Edition Phantom by the people from Mansory, who came up with this unique take on the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII.

First things first, there are many exterior upgrades to mention: a new front air dam with interesting extensions of the radiator, additional side skirts, a restrained rear lip spoiler and a subtle diffuser as well. It looks bold and appealing, and it gets even better when you find out that the bi-turbo V12 had its control system updated and optimized, while a new sports exhaust system joined it for the fun.

With an impressive power output of 610 hp at 5,100 rpm and 950 Nm of torque at just 1,750 rpm, this luxurious vehicle will keep its lucky driver and any passengers on the edge of their seats. To that end, 24-inch one-piece forged M8 alloys were also added to this beast, and these wheels are not just for the show. The 10-inch wide addition is said to improve accelerating, handling, and braking.

Furthermore, the cabin boasts the finest leather and diamond-stitched ornamentation from Mansory. There are also a few embellishments on the steering wheel and center console, special ambient lighting, and bespoke illuminated entrances that give this car an even more luxurious feel. Do you wonder how much it costs?