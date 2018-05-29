Keeping Up With The Trend: Carl F. Bucherer Manero Flyback Retro

A quick look at Carl F. Bucherer’s new Manero Flyback Retro and I’m sure you will realize this watch is a keeper. Boasting a 43 mm stainless steel case, this timepiece features a superb retro-themed dial and strap, matched by a double-domed AR-coated sapphire crystal, a sapphire display back, and decent diving capabilities as well.

The overall aesthetics of this watch will make a great first impression, but the technical side can’t be ignored either. The Swiss automatic Carl F. Bucherer caliber CFB 1970 with 25 jewels, 28,800 vph, and a power reserve of 42 hours keeps everything in motion, helping you enjoy every passing second.

Bringing timeless elegance to your wrist, the Manero Flyback Retro shows off a chic sunburst black dial, with silver-colored totalizators and a few red highlights, while the polished steel hands and applied indices will help us tell the time easily. The watch also comes on a suede finish golden brown Kudu leather strap, with a steel deployant.

Set to sell for just CHF 5,900, this stunning piece seems to be the ideal gift for ourselves – feel free to gift me one, as well. I wouldn’t mind. Sure, there are many other watches that are more luxurious, comples or overwhelming out there, but time stands still when you have such a beautiful watch keeping you company.

