Could MY Roswell Be Out Of This World?

It certainly looks that way. Monaco-based yacht designer and artist George Lucian has envisioned this alien-like structure called MY Roswell, in an effort to create the perfect yacht. Inspired by the future and obviously headed that way, this striking vessel is a 65-meter aluminum yacht, designed to have full electric running capabilities.

Supported by two diesel-electric engines and large electric panels, this design was meant to be self-sufficient – its stealth exteriors surely help with that idea. The mesmerizing concept yacht before you was also designed to elude detection, with special patterns and reflective hull surfaces that could minimize radar detection – we’re not quite sure if it actually works, but that’s a cool idea, nonetheless.

The Roswell controversy will remain forever in our minds, but we never expected this event to inspire a wonderful yacht concept so many years later. Unfortunately we don’t have too many details about the features and amenities on board, but we could see a generous swimming pool from these photos, a lounge and dining area.

Large glass doors and walls will create an overwhelming and welcoming atmosphere inside this yacht, although the helicopter landing pad will most likely end up being the center of attention. But this is still just a concept; as cool or strange as it may look, there are no plans to bring it to life yet – but if you’re one of those billionaires looking for a new toy, you could send George Lucian an e-mail.