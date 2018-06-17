Experience Portugal Like Never Before at São Lourenço do Barrocal

If you want to disconnect from the ‘real’ world for at least a couple of days, going to a wild corner in Portugal’s Alentejo region might be just what the doctor ordered. São Lourenço do Barrocal is a magical retreat, set in the foothills of medieval Monsaraz, a superb estate owned by the same family for over 200 years, that was beautifully converted into a boutique hotel in these last couple of years.

Showing off an understated, yet seductive luxury, this place is a breath of fresh air in an old-world landscape. You can embrace countryside living here, amidst ancient holm oaks and sun-soaked olive groves, while experiencing the peaceful rhythms of life on a working farm and winery.

There are only 40 gorgeous rooms and a few suites and cottages on offer, but they all come with their own distinct design and character, mixing whitewashed walls and terracotta floors with rustic elements to make you fall in love with this place forever. We totally recommend going for one of the charming Farm Rooms, with their doors opening straight to the cobblestoned streets of a historic farm village.

There’s nothing that can compare to a relaxing stroll around the premises of this retreat, where you can find an environmentally conscious farm shop, a wonderful outdoor pool, and a Susanne Kaufmann spa. If you’re feeling hungry, the hotel’s restaurant will treat you with a fresh farm-to-table breakfast, complete with artisanal bread local delicacies, and organic ingredients. Of course, the a-la-carte menu is equally impressive.

And if you love horses, you are encouraged to put the stables to good use and take one of the eight horses for a ride around this magical estate or up the hill to Monsaraz, a mesmerizing village with medieval vibes. Are you ready for it?