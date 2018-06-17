Ladies Might Go Crazy Over The Richard Mille RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman

Richard Mille RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman

Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille is back in our attention with a new mesmerizing timepiece for women, dubbed as the RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman. Designed with sophisticated ladies in mind, the RM 71-01 was unveiled in Paris – where else – and it’s anything but discreet. It actually marks the first time Cécile Guenat – director of ladies’ collections – oversees a new creation and we’re all in awe at the end result.

The Richard Mille RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman will be produced in a limited run of just 10 watches, available in two stunning versions, with each iteration displaying a variation on the mother-of-pearl, onyx, and diamond settings. But what’s even more impressive is that this unique design imagined by Guenat is complemented by the watchmaker’s first-ever, in-house automatic tourbillon movement. Do we have your attention now?

Richard Mille RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman

The in-house Calibre CRMT1 powers everything up, an automatic tourbillon movement that’s made out of grade 5 titanium, which means it’s ultra-light, robust and compact, that’s why this timepiece is so lightweight and comfortable – something that all ladies will appreciate. The movement is only 6.2 mm thick and weights in at just 8 grams before it’s clothed in lightweight titanium.

From an aesthetic point of view, the 71-01 could easily take your breath away, and so would the price-tag. Each of these spectacular watches will be priced at 400,000 CHF, excluding taxes, and that’s around $463,000 at today’s currency exchange rates. So it’s safe to assume that not just any lady will be able to flaunt this extraordinary fashion accessory around town.

Richard Mille RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman

Shares