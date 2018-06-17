Ladies Might Go Crazy Over The Richard Mille RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman

Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille is back in our attention with a new mesmerizing timepiece for women, dubbed as the RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman. Designed with sophisticated ladies in mind, the RM 71-01 was unveiled in Paris – where else – and it’s anything but discreet. It actually marks the first time Cécile Guenat – director of ladies’ collections – oversees a new creation and we’re all in awe at the end result.

The Richard Mille RM 71-01 Automatic Tourbillon Talisman will be produced in a limited run of just 10 watches, available in two stunning versions, with each iteration displaying a variation on the mother-of-pearl, onyx, and diamond settings. But what’s even more impressive is that this unique design imagined by Guenat is complemented by the watchmaker’s first-ever, in-house automatic tourbillon movement. Do we have your attention now?

The in-house Calibre CRMT1 powers everything up, an automatic tourbillon movement that’s made out of grade 5 titanium, which means it’s ultra-light, robust and compact, that’s why this timepiece is so lightweight and comfortable – something that all ladies will appreciate. The movement is only 6.2 mm thick and weights in at just 8 grams before it’s clothed in lightweight titanium.

From an aesthetic point of view, the 71-01 could easily take your breath away, and so would the price-tag. Each of these spectacular watches will be priced at 400,000 CHF, excluding taxes, and that’s around $463,000 at today’s currency exchange rates. So it’s safe to assume that not just any lady will be able to flaunt this extraordinary fashion accessory around town.