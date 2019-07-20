The Centenary Set of Golf Clubs from Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors has recently revealed a new collection of bespoke “accessories” to celebrate once again 100 years of British luxury motor manufacturing. The collection, as you might not expect, is a limited edition set of golf clubs. Yeah, you got it right. A limited edition set of Bentley golf clubs.

Titled the Bentley Golf Centenary Set and drawing inspiration from the new Continental GT with its distinctive details and decorations, this stunning set honors the company’s unique history in luxury car making. The golf clubs boast the Centenary Gold that comes in all the little details on every Bentley car built during this year of celebration.

The set features only high-performance clubs crafted from carbon fiber, titanium and aluminum only, with the bag and head covers made from carbon fiber panels as well, with nice details covered in the same Centenary Gold.

The wood heads and grip end caps boast the iconic EXP Speed 8 Le Mans car’s wheel center caps.

The two wedges of the Bentley Golf Centenary Set come in 52″ and 58″ loft and feature full CNC milled faces with a classic teardrop design and a versatile rounded sole for difficult terrain. The Putter features aluminum face inserts with Bentley’s signature diamond knurling and a main body crafted from high density 303 steel and super soft aluminum. The decorations include the fine Centenary carbon fiber details.

The Centenary Tour Bag is handmade and comes in a brushed black finish, but the most impressive aspect is the carbon fiber paneling which became the first in the industry. As you’d expect by now, there’s of course the Bentley Centenary Gold woven into the design to give the bag a truly luxurious and exclusive design.

The Bentley Golf Centenary Set is already available to order, with a price tag rising a little short of $15,000.