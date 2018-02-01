The Arctic Bath Hotel and Spa is One-of-a-Kind Swedish Retreat

The same team that imagined the famous Treehotel in Sweden has just revealed the plans for their next cool vision. They’re planning to build a one-of-a-kind floating hotel, that’s going to be located on the Lule River, one of the most important rivers in Sweden.

Called the Arctic Bath Hotel and Spa, this stunning retreat will most likely be the perfect place to enjoy the Northern Lights and get into a zen state of mind while you’re surrounded by stunning landscapes. Not a bad way to start the day, right?

This mesmerizing hotel aims to provide people in search of exotic travel options and authentic destinations an alternative to get that sense of completion. Staying in a floating hotel and spa that freezes into the ice in the winter and floats on the river during the warm season will surely prove to be an unforgettable experience.

Looking like a bird’s nest, the Arctic Bath Hotel and Spa is basically a circular construction, set to comprise a lovely spa treatment room, four saunas, an outside cold bath, a hot bath, outside and inside showers, and two dressing rooms for visitors – I’m not sure if I would try out those outside showers when it’s freezing cold, but let’s just move on.

It will come with only six hotel rooms, that will float or remain frozen into the ice, depending on the season, and what’s even more interesting is the fact that the entire project will be made using only locally available materials. Set to open its doors as soon as possible, this place is bound to attract quite a lot of attention and visitors.

[inhabitat]