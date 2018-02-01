The Panerai L’Astronomo Luminor 1950 Tourbillon Moon Phases Equation Of Time GMT

Yes, that’s the full name of this timepiece: Panerai L’Astronomo Luminor 1950 Tourbillon Moon Phases Equation of Time GMT, and even though it could be pretty hard to remember, you might want to do that. This watch is yet another jaw dropping release from Officine Panerai, a customizable, fully-loaded Luminor breaking free from the rules and boasting some incredible looks.

Specially designed to honor the great Galileo Galilei, this timepiece is only made to order and packed from top to bottom with a variety of complications. The Panerai L’Astronomo Luminor 1950 Tourbillon Moon Phases Equation Of Time GMT benefits from a 50 mm brushed titanium case, complemented by an Equation of Time complication, GMT functions, and a moon phase indicator.

The lovely skeletonized dial doesn’t sacrifice legibility, even though almost everything is on display, including the tourbillon escapement and the dual mainspring barrels.

To keep the skeletonized look as clean as possible it was important for the date disc to remain completely out of sight, which is why the Italian brand incorporated a disc made of Borosilicate glass, with numbers that are virtually invisible until they’re displayed in the actual date window.

Backed up by a 4-day power reserve, the in-house caliber P.2005/GLS movement will keep the watch ticking even when you’re diving as deep as 100 meters. Each unit comes with an alligator leather strap, although clients may choose different case materials, case finishing options, handset and Super-LumiNova colors, as well as the strap color.