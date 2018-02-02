Sea Ray’s Fly 520 – A Traditional Yacht With A Modern Twist

At first glance, Sea Ray’s Fly 520 vessel looks surprisingly similar to what 1980s and 1990s yacht enthusiasts were buying left and right. But things are a lot more interesting and way more modern, as this motor yacht packs numerous features which set it apart from its European and American competitors.

Sea Ray wanted to allow natural light to make its way inside the cockpit as much as possible, and the large side windows and forward windshield handle the job properly. Light-colored materials and upholstery, complemented by excellent fit and finish make the difference between a boat and a stylish vessel.

Grained-matched walnut cabinets and faux oak flooring, a 50-inch pop-up television built into the starboard side and a Bose system, as well as Matouk onboard linens, and a climate-controlled wine cellar, add luxury and exclusivity to this design.

Creativity is the word of the day aboard this yacht, with the aft galley being ideal for an alfresco-dining approach, although the refrigerator and freezer cabinets add a retro vibe to this laid-back atmosphere. The full-beam master suite will make the lucky owners of this vessel very happy, as a queen-size bed with innerspring mattress is available for rest and relaxation.

The en-suite bathroom is also generous, with a glass-stall shower. There is also the VIP stateroom to be mentioned, and the third stateroom for your guests with twin beds. Meanwhile, at the back of the yacht, a “Delta” swim platform and a convertible lounge look like the perfect way to start a fun day at sea.

You could even have an onboard chef, who will gladly stand on the swim platform and grill on the rear-facing cooker. How’s that for lunch? On the foredeck, an enormous sun lounge with canvas shade offers the ideal setting to chill out and enjoy a breather and the views that go along with it – with the Fly 520 cruising along at 35 knots, the horizon will constantly look different yet impressive.