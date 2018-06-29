The 2019 Ducati SuperSport Shows Off a Gorgeous Titanium Look

I guess the most obvious of questions is this one: do you appreciate the change in color? The 2019 Ducati SuperSport has left the traditional Ducati Red behind, with the Italian bike builder announcing the introduction of a brand new color. Called Titanium Grey, this shade adorns the bike’s body in a cool matte grey finish, while the frame and the wheel rims show off a contrasting red look.

There’s no change in pricing, though, which means that Ducati will keep selling the SuperSport at $12,995 – or $14,995, for the SuperSport S. It’s somewhat easy to guess which one would you rather go for.

Although the Ducati SuperSport was first introduced in 1972, the current model is well worthy of being called ‘SuperSport’. The iconic bike now benefits from a 937 cc twin-cylinder Testastretta engine, resulting in 110 ponies complemented by modern safety features such as ABS and traction control.

A compact instrument panel, complete with an LCD display, keeps the rider informed and up to speed at all times. Feel free to configure your very own Ducati on the company’s official website, or just go for the S version, that comes with Quick Shift up/down, a special passenger seat cover, and a 48 mm Öhlins fork, among many other goodies. Rain or shine, this Ducati will put a smile on your face.