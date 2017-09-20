Take a load off at Morocco’s Spectacular Riad Noir D’Ivoire

Nestled in the charming Bab Doukkala quarter of the Marrakesh Medina, Riad Noir D’Ivoire is a true boutique hotel – a magical place that looks like it came straight from a fairy tale and it’s ready to seduce every single one of us in more ways than one.

Actually, this unique retreat makes me think about the time when that crazy monkey would follow the great Indiana Jones all around Cairo and accidentally save his life by eating a poisoned Dane. But that’s another story, that’s equally interesting, and this spectacular hotel can be found in Morocco, so let’s focus on Riad Noir D’Ivoire right now.

Blending luxury with opulence, nine quiet rooms will allow you to experience Marrakech like never before. Outside the walls of Riad Noir D’Ivoire rich aromas of local spices and ancient foods will tease your senses and encourage you to live life to the fullest. Indy would agree.

If you’re accustomed to luxury, comfort and modern ameniities, you shouldn’t worry, as this high-end hotel has everything you might need nowadays. The gorgeous Riad Noir D’Ivoire hotel is also tucked away in a quiet, non-assuming Median alleyway, so getting a fine night’s sleep here will be easy, while the gorgeous rooms named after African wildlife, the pristine pool flanked by banana trees, and a traditional Morrocan courtyard will make you fall in love with this place forever.

Restored to its former glory and beyond, this stunning boutique hotel also comes with a small spa center and a wonderful restaurant and bar where you can enjoy local treats. Forget all about costs and hours of flight to Morocco, and simply go for it; this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, one that no man alive should miss out on.