The Aspark Owl Supercar Takes Over Our Dreams From Japan

There are not that many new supercar brands being launched these days; it’s a highly competitive world and it might have something to do with the environment as well. Nonetheless, Aspark enters the market by storm and aims to put Japan on the map with the Owl – an all electric supercar, which is set to be the quickest accelerating vehicle on the planet, if the company’s audicious claims will become true.

With approximately 1,000 hp on tap, the Aspark Owl will feel like a rocket blast, going from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 2 seconds. Just to put things into perspective, the Porsche 918 Spyder is the fastest accelerating production car in the world right now, with an independent time recorded at 2.2 seconds, but this beast aims to be even faster.

We’re sorry to say that there are no technical specs or details about the electric powertrain on this vehicle yet, but it’s safe to assume all wheels will benefit from a lot power. As we’ve mentioned above, over 1,000 ponies will be available on tap, so this hypercar will need some serious tires to achieve that heart-stopping acceleration time.

Early renderings of the vehicle display a full carbon fiber bodywork, with gullwing doors, futuristic taillights and a huge rear wing to help out with the downforce. Since this is still a work in progress, the exterior lines will most probably evolve, but let’s hope that they will do so for the better. On the other hand, it might be a good idea to expect some outrageous price tags associated with the Aspark name.