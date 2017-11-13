Take a break at Mexico’s Incredible Hotel Mousai

It’s November, and people in some parts of the world are already putting an extra layer of clothes on, while expecting for blizzards and mountains of snow to come. But a quick glance at the gallery below will make them daydream about stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and unparalleled levels of luxury.

The magical Hotel Mousai can be found in Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta, where an adults-only tropical paradise will allow guests to experience contemporary all-suite accommodations, with luxurious bathrooms and private, furnished terraces, featuring plunge pools, hammocks and serene bay views.

The Ultra Mousai suites also include an exclusive butler service, complimentary access to Spa Imagine’s hydrotherapy circuit, and a selection of aromatherapy scents. Are you feeling excited yet?

This high-end beachfront hotel has a big advantage over other similar choices, as Mousai guests are spoiled with a selection of activities and bespoke amenities. You are more than welcomed to enjoy snorkeling and hiking, yoga and tequila tasting and probably anything else you could think of.

On-site, this lavish hotel is equipped with a state-of-the-art gym, tennis/basketball courts, and a squash court – which means you can eat whatever you might want and you will still return home fit as a fiddle.

Speaking of food, The Rooftop invites you to enjoy a unique beach club experience, where breakfast, lunch, and afternoon drinks can be enjoyed by the pool, with panoramic views of Banderas Bay in the background. Come dinnertime, Hotel Mousai’s elegant restaurant options include a steakhouse, Asian, and Mexican cuisine. What else could you daydream about?