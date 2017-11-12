Christmas Comes Early – The BMW M3 CS Has Been Unveiled

I seriously doubt Santa Claus had anything to do with this project, although it always pays to dream big. Nonetheless, we feel spoiled and happy to see the all-new BMW M3 CS, an impressive vehicle designed to offer a blend of high performance and everyday practicality.

Powered by an upgraded version of the 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine, that’s good for about 453 hp and 600 Nm of torque and mated to a 7-speed M Double Clutch Transmission, this BMW will do 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds and keep on going until reaching a limited top speed of up to 174 mph (280 km/h).

Being a performance-oriented vehicle, we should also mention that the M3 CS weighs 110 lbs (50 kg) less than the standard model thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic. But the performance modifications also include an Adaptive M Suspension, an Active M Differential, and a dual-branch sports exhaust with four tailpipes.

BMW engineers went even further and equipped the BMW M3 CS with a new rear spoiler, an M4 GTS-sourced rear diffuser, and new, ultra light 19″ or 20″ forged alloys complemented by high performance Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires.

On the inside, the future owners will find two-tone Merino leather sports seats and Alcantara accents, as well as a Harman Kardon audio system, special door sill plates, and an infotainment system with GPS navigation. In the end, you should know that only 1,200 units will be ever produced and approximately 550 vehicles are bound for the United States. No clue on pricing, though.