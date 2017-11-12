$20M Pacific Palisades Estate Aims To Please Everyone

Set to cost as much as $20 million, this incredible Pacific Palisades home sits on a very private, very flat lot, in the prestigious area of Rustic Canyon. An imposing 9 bedroom, 11 bathroom spec house on West Sunset Boulevard, this lavish estate is surrounded by butterfly gardens and tall oak, sycamore and redwood trees, and even comes with a creek in its backyard.

That’s why it feels like an urban oasis right in the heart of Los Angeles, a tranquil environment that’s perfect after a busy day in town. The mesmerizing 14,000 square-foot house before you feels like a grand European farmhouse, with an open floor plan and great flow. The furnishings are not included but could be negotiated.

The estate features two wings that are beautifully connected by an interior footbridge, surrounded by steel Belgian doors that fold back to open completely. That’s how you could enjoy beautiful views of the pool and this property’s lush gardens from almost every single room of the house.

Outside, there’s a 50-foot infinity pool and spa, a charming tree house and large outdoor and indoor entertainment areas that are just perfect for a party. At the end of the day, a 3,000-square-foot master suite will allow owners to rest and prepare for the next day. There is also a pool/guest house with a small kitchen, and room to park 30 cars. Who could say ‘no’ to party here?