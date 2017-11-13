Arkup Floating Homes Are Ready to Handle Anything

These unique structures are solar-powered, zero-emissions, floating homes that could apparently withstand even the strongest hurricanes out there – considering how devastating the 2017 hurricane season was, that’s a feature everyone will appreciate.

It also means that their lucky owners will get to enjoy the privilege of being carefree 365 days a year, and although these homes float on beautiful blue waters, they are all about being green.

Designed by Dutch architect Koen Olthuis, together with Waterstudio, and the Miami-based housing startup Arkup also involved, these livable yachts operate 100% off the grid and feature waste management, rainwater harvesting, as well as water purification systems.

Offering 4,350 square feet of living spaces, these unique homes are also equipped with 30 kW of solar panels, 1,000 kWh of lithium-ion batteries and high-grade insulation. But, what does all that mean?

Well, the owners of one of these stunning floating homes may experience life at sea, without having to be able to sail. Specially designed to be safe, thanks to the inclusion of self-elevating systems, these homes will supposedly withstand high winds, floods, and even hurricanes up to Cat 4.

This is all possible due to the 40-foot-long hydraulic legs able to stabilize the floating homes and even lift them out of the water. If relocation should come to mind, twin 136-hp electric thrusters will work on moving the structure wherever you might want at speeds of up to 7 knots.

Don’t you worry, as these modern homes lack no amenity. Rainwater is collected from the roof and purified, a sliding terrace adds plenty of integrated outdoor space, while a smart communications system includes satellite TV and WI-FI antennas, LTE and VHF. Let’s move in!