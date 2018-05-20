Six Senses Fiji Invites you to Enjoy Island life is at its Best

Nestled on the western side of Fiji’s Malolo Island, within the blissful Mamanuca Islands, Six Senses Fiji is a tranquil resort inviting guests from all over the world to enjoy azure seas, pristine beaches and sun-drenched shores – among many other things. It’s a place defined by barefoot luxury and probably the ultimate spot to sit back, relax and enjoy island life at its best.

This remote hideaway boasts a simple aesthetic, with rustic furnishings and flower-filled gardens, complemented by a few modern amenities and serene views of the Pacific Ocean. There are 24 freestanding villas and 60 luxurious residences on location, each of them featuring locally-inspired decor elements, an outdoor shower, and super comfy Naturalmat organic beds.

When you’re not relaxing in your private sanctuary, there are plenty of things to do here, such as surfing, undersea exploration or a morning sail to a nearby deserted island. Land-based activities include cooking classes and film screenings under the stars, although having someone cook for me while I check out the latest Hollywood blockbusters sounds way better.

There are a few other options as well, such as enjoying the sun’s warm rays at the beach or experiencing one of the spa’s innovative services like a Blissful Marma Massage or Singing Bowl Meditation. This is one of those rare places on Earth where one may still enjoy the natural and sheer beauty of our planet. Beauty is a given here.