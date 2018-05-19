A Diamond for the Rough: The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan!

Following in the footsteps of other luxury car manufacturers no one would have considered as SUV-makers about a decade ago, Rolls-Royce has decided to enter the SUV market in style, and forced us to focus our attention on their ravishing creation rather than on others.

The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan may just be the most anticipated new Rolls-Royce ever; this imposing vehicle is the second Rolls-Royce to sit on the company’s new aluminum architecture – Architecture of Luxury. As such, expectations have been extremely high, and at first glance the cubic exterior of this thing seems to disappoint a little. But that’s just a matter of taste.

On the inside, the driver and passenger sit separately thanks to a partition wall. The grille is hand-polished stainless steel incorporating the Rolls-Royce badge and Spirit of Ecstasy and this vehicle’s tailgate is the first in the company’s history – no surprise there.

What’s even more impressive is the 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine that sits in the engine bay, developing 563 bhp and 850 Nm of torque, while a ZF 8-Speed gearbox was added for extra comfort. Top speed is limited 155 mph (250 km/h), although we’re pretty sure you might want to enjoy this beauty in many other ways than testing its top speed.

Rolls-Royce has also developed a bespoke all-wheel-drive system and incorporated an all-wheel steer for this SUV, in an effort to make the Cullinan as comfortable as possible and to allow the driver complete control over what happens, both on the road and off. The Magic Carpet Ride system is there, comprising a fresh double-wishbone front axle and 5-link rear axle system, complemented by Rolls-Royce’s latest self-leveling air suspension and electronically controlled shock absorbers.

Safety functions include Alertness Assistant, a 4-Camera system with Panoramic View, Night Vision and Vision Assist. As you glide over the road in this extraordinary SUV, the cabin feels both familiar and luxurious – metal pillars, ‘Box Grain’ black leather, a digital instrument cluster as well as a touch-sensitive central display are always there for your viewing pleasure.

Even the key is entirely bespoke, and opening the door automatically lowers the Cullinan by 40 mm – how’s that for an inviting vehicle? There is no word on price or availability at the moment, but it’s safe to assume that mere mortals will never come close to owning such an exclusive automotive creation.