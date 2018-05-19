Prince’s Lavish Turks and Caicos Estate is Up for Grabs

A wonderful five-acre Caribbean island estate will hit the auction block on July 12, but this isn’t just any property – as if you could afford such a place. No, we’re talking about a late artist’s former home, the one and only Prince. The legendary musician who won eight Grammy awards passed away suddenly two years ago, but his legacy and songs will surely live on forever.

You could even enjoy some of his legacy directly, as Prince’s lavish waterfront home on Providenciales Island in Turks and Caicos is now up for sale once again. This unique piece of property has already hit the market for $12 million in May 2016, a month after the artist’s death, but it never sold, that’s why Premiere Estates has decided to put it up for auction. We’re pretty sure it will have many bidders.

Prince lived mostly at his Paisley Park Studios home in Minneapolis, but he still left his mark on this luxurious vacation home in Turks and Caicos. For instance, he painted the entire driveway in his favorite color, a gorgeous royal purple, and the Mediterranean-style home before you also features a red tile roof and pale stucco facade.

Covering around 10,000 square feet of beautifully-designed living areas, including six bedrooms and six bathrooms, this place seems to be the perfect spot to relax and even retire here. There’s no talk about rain or its color here, although listening to the artist’s most iconic track seems appropriate right now.