Han Solo Might Want the new Ulysse Nardin Executive Skeleton Tourbillon Hyperspace

Han Solo rose from an impoverished childhood in Corellia to become one of the heroes of the Rebel Alliance, joining Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in their epic fight against the Empire. But we’re pretty sure he didn’t expect this exquisite timepiece to arrive in our world.

The Ulysse Nardin Executive Skeleton Tourbillon Hyperspace was actually inspired by the Falcon Millennium, the legendary ship piloted by Han Solo and his co-pilot Chewbacca in this interstellar war. Featuring a sleek 45 mm titanium case, with an AR-coated sapphire crystal and a sapphire display back, plus 30-meter diving capabilities, this watch can charm you in more ways than one.

The dial is hand-painted with unique color combinations to show off the illusion of streamlined speed. The individual colors are only visible under a microscope, which makes this watch even more interesting. The Swiss manual-wind Ulysse Nardin in-house calibre UN-171 brings his timepiece to life, with 170 hours (7 days) worth of back up power allowing the watch to take a breather once in a while.

Although, why would anyone leave this piece behind is beyond me. Let’s not forget, however, about the black carbon effect leather strap, with a titanium buckle that allows the wonderful timekeeper to follow you around and keep you on track. Star Wars fans are already expecting the upcoming Han Solo movie, but this watch will just have to do for now.