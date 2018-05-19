Louis Vuitton’s DJ Trunk Will Take You Around The World

Isn’t that what music does to you? As a kid, I didn’t get to travel that much; my generation used to dream big and imagine journeys around the world, while enjoying the little things and the company of loved ones. Music was a special kind of dream, an exciting one and a unique experience that allowed you to savor different bits and pieces of culture from the entire world. That’s where this luxurious DJ trunk could help.

Devialet teamed up with Louis Vuitton for this amazing DJ trunk, that’s actually a modern, musical take on the iconic Stokowski writing-desk trunk, comprising all the essential tools that a DJ would need for a live performance anywhere around the world. Compact and stylish, this exquisite trunk includes the Devialet Phantom, turntable and vinyl recordings, a mixer, computer, and headphones as well.

Specifically, Devialet has designed a special limited edition of the Gold Phantom for this trunk, with the metal sides featuring a ruthenium finish that perfectly complements the DJ Trunk. Created by hand in Louis Vuitton’s historic workshops, the DJ Trunk trades in the traditional monogram canvas for the edgier in Monogram Eclipse canvas, with ruthenium metal accessories on the outside and dark grey microfiber on the inside.

Made up of a folding beech-wood table, covered in black cowhide, Louis Vuitton’s DJ Trunk also contains a custom-made bag in Monogram Eclipse that will accommodate around twenty vinyl records, while a box was also added to keep the turntable safe and sound. Feel free to order your very own DJ trunk – music will surely take you anywhere you want to go.