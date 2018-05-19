Project Phoenix S50 is a Breath of Fresh Air

Laura Cesca and Cristiano Lombardo, two students close to graduating in Design Navale e Nautico at the University of Genoa, have just unveiled this stunning vessel, called Project Phoenix S50. They’ve planned to design a small yacht featuring a reverse stem and a falling profile line, among many other things, and this concept sure looks very interesting.

The sleek vessel before you includes a small bathing platform at the back, with stairs and sunbeds on both sides. On the main deck there’s a surprisingly spacious salon, that can be transformed into an open area, while a galley and a lovely dining area would make this boat the perfect spot to forget about the hustle and bustle of city life.

On the inside, the Phoenix S50 remains equally impressive; it is worth mentioning that an owners’ cabin has found its way on the lower deck, while a double guest cabin forward and another cabin for a guest or the skipper are also there.

In terms of power, two Volvo Penta IPS 700 engines, each of them capable of developing 550 hp, would take this carbon yacht to impressive speeds of up to 35 knots. I can’t say that there is anything disappointing about this vessel; can you?