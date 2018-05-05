Six Senses Duxton is a new Singapore Gem

Ladies and gentlemen, Six Senses Duxton has just opened its doors in the charming Tanjong Pagar, Singapore’s central district, at 83 Duxton Road. Business, socializing, fine dining and an amazing nightlife are just a few things you could enjoy in this historic neighborhood, and the sister hotel Six Senses Maxwell will also welcome guests a mere walk away from here starting this fall.

But let’s get back to Six Senses Duxton. Showing off a wonderful blend of Chinese, Malay and European elements, this high-end hotel will welcome you in a spectacular lobby, featuring large golden fans, a cool mix of black, gold and yellow hues, Chinese screens and a wonderful calligraphy wallpaper.

There are also modern Chinese screens of black lacquered wood and glass dividing certain sections of the ground floor, the restaurant and bar. Speaking of restaurants, Yellow Pot is the place you could enjoy innovative Chinese cuisine, in a unique ambiance showing off a palette of black, gold and yellow. Following a delicious meal, the Yellow Pot bar will be the best place to chit chat, with a few handcrafted cocktails.

Thre are only 49 superb guestrooms and suites on offer here, with various categories (Nutmeg, Shophouse, Opium and Pearl) allowing guests to enjoy a particular lifestyle. The two-story Duxton Duplex Suites come complete with a restored original spiral staircase, but the list of impressive amenities could go on forever. Did you know that Six Senses Duxton produces its own Six Senses drinking water?

It does so in an effort to mitigate the negative environmental and social aspects associated with imported water and plastic bottles. Moreover, each day guests at this new upscale hotel will receive two chilled 30ml glass bottles of complimentary tinctures formulated by Professor Zhang, who will gladly help them explore and prioritize wellness during their stay.