Dutch Studio Vripack Unveils an Incredible Yacht Interior

Dutch design studio and naval architecture firm Vripack is responsible for numerous incredible yacht interiors, but their latest project might be one of the best we’ve ever seen. Dubbed as Project M5, this stylish interior was designed for a 124-foot expedition yacht owned by a South American family, playing with the right light to accentuate the beauty and luxurious amenities within.

Bespoke furniture, faux wood walls and rough-hewn wood floors are just a small part of the features onboard this 124-foot expedition yacht. Vripack created this overwhelming environment by using natural textiles like silk, wool, and stones, not to mention repurposed oak from warehouses in New York. Do you like what you see?

A playful balance between light and darkness welcomes passengers aboard this beautiful vessel; light and comfy sofas, designed by Piet Boon, complement a concrete and matte-black steel central staircase – I doubt you see this every day. The Dutch team also put a computer-modeling tool to good use, allowing for 3D renderings and simulation to help them design the ultimate interiors.

What would it be like to live onboard Project M5? Well, a day on the open seas with this yacht could involve a workout in the gym, a lovely breakfast at the alfresco dining area on the rear deck, o relaxing in a lounge, hanging from a ceiling rope in the dining room, that completes the rustic beach-house look. What’s not to like?