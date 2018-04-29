Kortezh – Putin’s Presidential Limo Is Ready For Action

Russia’s incredible Cortege / Kortezh project is almost ready to hit the streets and we’re all excited to hear more about Putin’s presidential limo. The country’s Industry and Trade Minister has just announced that the model will be ready to hit the streets later this year and it will be soon presented to the public.

According to Russia Today, the presidential limo was recently subjected to a series of crash tests and they were all great. But there’s no exact date when this beast will be shown to the world, although it’s pretty clear that the vehicle will not be used during Putin’s presidential inauguration on May 7th.

Vladimir Putin will soon be able to enjoy this beast , with the luxurious and armored vehicle before you being all set to keep the president comfortable and safe. There is little information to go around about the Cortege / Kortezh family of vehicles, although the gallery below reveals a touch of Rolls-Royce lines here and there and East-Europeans might recognize some ZIL-like subtleness.

Russia’s presidential limousine will be ultra luxurious, with a cabin lined with exquisite leathers, bespoke wood trim and stunning metallic accents. There is no word on safety features and protection levels – as it is to be expected from such an important vehicle. We are, however, curious how much does it cost or if we could ever buy one. Thoughts?