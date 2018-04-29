Arnold & Son’s Time Pyramid Black Edition Will Light Up Your Day

With only 50 units of the Arnold & Son Time Pyramid Black Edition watch set to be available worldwide, this mesmerizing timepiece offers a new take on exclusivity and watchmaking excellence. This watch comes with a stainless steel case, measuring 44.6 mm and finished with with black DLC coating.

It’s beautifully complemented by a cambered AR-coated sapphire crystal and a translucent-grey coated sapphire case back and it’s water resistant to 30 meters. But the real magic happens when you take a closer look at the impressive Swiss manual-wind Arnold & Son in-house caliber A&S1615, that was chosen to keep track of time, with a power reserve of 90 hours.

The skeletonized black ADLC-treated movement comes with golden wheels with Haute Horlogerie finishing which create a breathtaking visual spectacle. This movement was fitted with not one, but two power reserve indicators, thus being able to display the energy level for each barrel separately. The power reserve hands indicate the reserve level via graduated dots in a superb arc format, keeping up with the modern age and some automotive cues on the dashboard.

The wonderful sapphire dial and the circular-grained gold treated frame with chamfered and polished edge aims to attract your attention all day long, while a hand-stitched black alligator leather strap, with a steel black DLC buckle, will help this stunning accessory to keep up with your latest adventures.

[timezone]