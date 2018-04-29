Veuve Clicquot Rosé Celebrates its 200th Anniversary

Two hundred years ago Madame Clicquot created the world’s first blended rosé champagne, an iconic champagne we all know today as the Veuve Clicquot Rosé. To celebrate this unique anniversary, the French champagne house has scheduled a series of special events all over the world, with a very special Veuve Clicquot Birthday Cake topping everything off.

I’m not sure about you, but I’m always in the mood for champagne and dessert.

The Veuve Clicquot Anniversary Cake is actually a coffret containing a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé constructed from “paint cans” that transforms into an ice bucket. This special release also comes with a new limited edition Jeroboam format for the Veuve Clicquot Rosé non-vintage and a black anniversary foil around the bottlenecks. Feel free to take a closer look at the pictures.

If you don’t know this yet, Madame Clicquot took over her husband’s business at just 27, when he passed away, and became known as the Grand Dame of Champagne. She totally adored red-wine grape parcels from the Bouzy region of Champagne, which is why she came up with her own red wine and, by 1818, she decided to blend this with her still white wines, thus releasing the Veuve Clicquot Rosé.

Once colored by a beautiful mixture made from elderberries, rosé champagne is now crafted by blending several wines in the most alluring way possible. After blending, the wine is bottled and sent to the cellars for three years before people could appreciate this drink’s unique flavors and joy.