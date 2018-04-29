Muraka is going to be the World’s First Undersea Residence

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is easily one of the world’s most incredible resorts, but it’s also the place where you could buy a home like no other, as the first undersea residence in the world will be completed here at the end of 2018. Called Muraka, this blissful residence would cost a cool $15 million to build and it was specially designed to blend in with its unique surroundings.

Promising unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean and the chance to enjoy the colorful marine life all day long, this residence is basically a two-level structure with a space above the sea level and an underwater suite. The latter features a king size bedroom, a cozy living area, a bathroom and a lovely spiral staircase, and it sits five meters (16.4 feet) below the surface. How about that?

The underwater residence also benefits from a curved acrylic dome, thus allowing residents to enjoy 180-degree panoramic views of the natural wonders. But Muraka’s upper level is equally impressive, and it’s where the lucky owners of this property will find a twin-size bedroom, with another bathroom, a powder room, and even a small gym.

An integrated living room, kitchen, bar, and a superb dining area are also worth mentioning, although it’s safe to assume that you’ll spend most of the time here either undersea or on the relaxation deck, that comes with an infinity swimming pool, although I can’t seem to understand why you might need one.

Muraka can accommodate up to nine guests, and no one will ever forget their stay here – if the gallery below is any indication, it’s safe to assume that this undersea residence will be priceless.