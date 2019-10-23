Six Senses Bhutan Opens New Lodge, the Six Senses Gangtey

Six Senses Bhutan has already opened three lodges earlier this year, in Paro, Thimphu and Punakha, and now they’re adding a fourth. The newest addition, Six Senses Gangtey, is situated at an altitude of 9,843 feet (3,000 meters) and comes with some astonishing 180 degree views of the valley stretching below.

The new lodge is called the “Traditional Bird Watching Bridge” and it’s a cantilevered bridge-like building with wide floor-to-ceiling windows for the best of views. The designers have drawn their inspiration from the local Bhutanese farmhouse architecture and have used the traditional building techniques, with local stone and hand hewn timber, making the lodge blend in its natural surroundings.

Six Senses Gangtey features eight suites with panoramic balconies overlooking the valley below. The rooms boast weathered timber floors and textured walls and come furnished with leather armchairs and footstools.

For even more privacy and comforts, they offer a two-bedroom villa which benefits of its own private spa treatment facilities, offering breathing and meditation sessions, complete with singing bowls.

For those of you who prefer a more active vacation, there are plenty of nature treks and mountain bike trails ready to be discovered here, amazing streams and fields lined with prayer flags.